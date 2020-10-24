Man City Rally Back To Hold West Ham United

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio put the home team ahead with a sublime overhead kick in the 18th minute.

Read Also: Dortmund Vs Schalke – Hummels: ‘Why Bundesliga Position Doesn’t Matter In Revierderby’

The goal was given after a check for handball against Tomas Soucek.

Phil Foden replaced Sergio Aguero at half-time and restored parity for Manchester City.

The midfielder equalised with a well-taken strike six minutes into the second half.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com. How I make $10,000 monthly in Online SALES? apply the *Social Media Marketing Strategy* and watch your account balance swell. Buy eBook NOW!!!

