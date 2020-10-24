Okpotu Joins Qatar Sports Club On Three-Year Deal

Nigeria forward Anthony Okpotu has joined Qatar Sports Club on a three-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Okpotu linked up with Qatar SC from Tunisian outfit US Monastir.

Qatar SC paid $1.2m to sign the talented forward, who spent just one season with US Monastir.

The 26-year-old was top scorer in the Tunisian League last season with 13 goals in 25 games.

Okpotu once featured for Nigeria Professional Football League side Lobi Stars, Libya’s Al-Ittihad Tripoli, Difaa Hassani El Jadidi of Morocco and Albania’s KF Laci.

Qatar SC will hope Okpotu’s arrival will help change their fortunes following a poor start to the campaign.

The club currently occupy 10th position on the table with three points from four matches.

