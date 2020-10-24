Premier League: Aina Features As Fulham Fall To Crystal Palace At Home

Ola Aina featured from start to finish as Fulham continued their winless streak following a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the Craven Cottage on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo were also in action for Fulham in the game .

Jairo Riedewald gave Crystal Palace the lead in the eighth minute after he was set up by Wilfred Zaha

The hosts came closest to an equaliser when Aleksandar Mitrovic blazed his rebound over after Ademola Lookman’s strike hit the post midway through the opening period.

Zaha put the game beyond the hosts when he slide home Michy Batshuayi’s cross four minutes after the hour mark.

Tom Cairney reduced the deficit for Fulham deep into stoppage time.

Fulham remain bottom of the table with a solitary point from their opening six games, while Palace move up to fifth on 10 points ahead of the remaining fixtures this weekend.

