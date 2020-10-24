Troost-Ekong Nominated Again For Watford Man Of The Match Award 

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been nominated for Watford Man of the Match award in their 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth in Saturday’s Championship game, Completesports.com reports.

Troost-Ekong’s nomination was announced by Watford on their verified Twitter handle.

It is the second time Troost-Ekong will be nominate for the Hornets’ Man of the Match accolade.

He first got listed for the award in Watford’s 1-0 away win against Derby County where he finished second.

Despite Watford stalemate against Bournemouth on Saturday, Troost-Ekong put up an impressive performance hence his nomination.

He will go up against Craig Cathcart and goal scorer Stipe Perica for the award that will be decided by fans of the club via voting.

By James Agberebi

