‘Why Bundesliga Position Doesn’t Matter In Revierderby’

Borussia Dortmund centre-back, Mats Hummels, in this interview with Bundesliga media speaks on many interesting things, including today’s long-anticipated Revierderby between his side and Schalke O4 at the Signal Iduna Park.

How was BVB’s start to the season?

Hummels: “In principle, well. We progressed in the cup, picked up six from nine points, unfortunately losing one away game which happens to us too often, one where I saw the game more positively than others because we got rid of errors from previous games and the opponents scored two goals from two chances in 90 minutes, it happens and it happens to every team in the world. Nevertheless, we could have contested it better and so the overall impression is positive but with potential for improvement.”

What do you think of the team’s performance levels?

Hummels: “I think we’ve already learned from last season’s mistakes. In areas such as giving away easy possession, also in defensive discipline and…