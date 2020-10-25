Aribo Scores In Rangers’ Home Win Against Livingston

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers moved six points clear in the Scottish Premiership following a 2-0 win against Livingston, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo put the home team ahead in the ninth minute after he was set up Ianis Hagi.

Hagi dispossessed Efe Ambrose and set up Defoe, whose shot was stopped by the goalkeeper’s legs, but Hagi showed good awareness to square to Aribo, who swept the ball into the empty net.

Jermain Defoe scored Rangers’ second of the game in the 16th minute.

Aribo has now scored two goals in five league appearances for Rangers this season.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Scott Arfield 15 minutes from time.

His international Leon Balogun was unused substitute for Rangers in the game.

