Hamilton F1 Star Reacts To #EndSar Protest In Nigeria

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has added his voice to the fight against police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria.

Early this month many Nigerians took to the streets, demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The unit which has since been disbanded by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, was accused of human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings.

Despite the scrapping of the unit protesters remained on the streets, citing similar pronouncements (scrapping of SARS) which were made in the past but came to nothing.

Things took a dangerous dimension on Tuesday last week when armed soldiers were reported to have opened fire on the protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

The shooting, witnesses say, resulted in the death of scores of persons but the…