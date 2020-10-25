ICSS, CAF Agree Deal To Boost Security, Integrity Of African Football

A partnership agreement has been signed on 24 October 2020 between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Center for Sport Security (ICSS), aimed at enhancing safety, security, integrity, and youth empowerment programs within African football.

The agreement signed in Morocco, will see the two organizations work together to develop training programs and to ensure the highest level of safety and security within the CAF Member Associations.

Both CAF and ICSS will collaborate on several different projects. Among the projects set to be undertaken by the two organizations are training programmes aimed at educating security officers, supporting the growth of a professional network of security personnel in Africa and continuing to develop the security operations through joint programmes within Football Federations, Leagues, Clubs, Academies and other stakeholders including those operating at the grass-roots levels.

“CAF is a values-driven organization…