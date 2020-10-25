Idowu Scores In Struggling Khimki’s Away Win In Russia

Brian Idowu scored a late goal to seal a 2-0 win for struggling Khimki away to FC Rostov, in the Russian Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Idowu scored in the 94th minute to secure a second league win for Khimki this season.

Reziuan Mirzov had put Khimki 1-0 ahead in the 90th minute.

It was Idowu’s second goal in 11 league appearances this term and he has now scored two goals in his last three games.

Prior to Sunday’s game Khimki had lost their last two league games.

They now occupy 14th (relegation play-off spot) in the 16-team Russian Premier League table.

By James Agberebi

