Insigne Brothers On Target As Napoli Beat Benevento Away

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen featured for Napoli who came from a goal down to beat Benevento 2-1 away in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Brothers Roberto and Lorenzo Insigne were on target for Benevento and Napoli respectively while Andrea Petagna got the winner for the visitors.

It was a return to winning ways for Napoli who lost to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

Also, it is now back-to-back wins for Napoli in Serie A whose last victory was a 4-1 win against Atalanta.

The win saw Napoli jump to second position on 11 points in the league table.

Roberto opened scoring for Benevento in the 30th minute before elder brother Lorenzo equalised for Napoli.

And in the 67th minute Petagna netted the winner to secure all three points for the visitors.



By James Agberebi

