Iwobi Struggles As Southampton End Everton’s Unbeaten Run

Alex Iwobi struggled to impress as Everton fell to a 2-0 defeat against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi, who made Everton’s starting line-up for the first time this season was replaced by Bernard at half-time.

The 24-year-old has featured in five league games for Everton this season.

James Ward-Prowse broke the deadlock with a fine finish from Danny Ings’ pass in the 27th minute.

The hosts maintained the pressure and got the second goal eight minutes later through Che Adams.

Everton rarely threatened to reach the heights of their season so far as Lucas Digne saw a straight red card for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters 18 minutes from time to compound a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain in second position on the table, while Southampton extended their unbeaten run to four games.

