Moses Dedicates First Spartak Moscow Goal To End Sars Protesters

Victor Moses is delighted to open his goal account for Spartak Moscow and also dedicated the impressive strike to End Sars protesters in Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Moses scored once as Spartak Moscow defeated their hosts Krasnodar 3-1 at the Stadion KF on Saturday.

The 29-year-old doubled the visitors’ lead in the 33rd minute, after Ezequiel Ponce broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

The former Nigeria international was replaced in the 67th minute by Andrey Eschenko.

It was the winger’s first goal in a competitive match since he hit the back of the net on August 19 during a Turkish Super Lig game which Fenerbahce won 5-0.

“Brilliant win today and delighted to get my first goal for the club ⚽️🔥💪🏿

I dedicate my goal today to the people of Nigeria 🇳🇬 Enough is enough.

Nigerians have the right to protest and not be killed for it. #PrayForNigeria🙏🏿,”Moses wrote on his…