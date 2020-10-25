Moses On Target As Spartak Moscow Beat Krasnodar Away

Victor Moses scored on his full debut as Spartak Moscow recorded a 3-1 away win against Krasnodar at the Stadion KF on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Ezequiel Ponce put Spartak Moscow ahead in the 13th minute.

Moses doubled the advantage three minutes after the half hour mark after he was set up by Ponce.



Leon Sabua reduced the deficit for the home team in the 58th minute.

Jordan Larsson scored the third goal for Spartak Moscow nine minutes from time.

Moses was replaced by Andrey Eschenko nine minutes from time.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal in two league appearances for Spartak Moscow.

