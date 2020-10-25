Premier League: Ighalo Dropped, Cavani Debuts In Man United’s Home Draw Vs Chelsea 

Manchester United and Chelsea settled for a share of the spoils following their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was a game that did not see much fire works from both sides and which lacked many clear scoring opportunities.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo did not make United squad for the game against the Blues.

New signing and former Paris Saint-Germaine striker Edison Cavani made his debut after he came on in the second half.

Chelsea are now winless in their last eight Premier League away matches against United (five draws, three defeats).

It is the Blues’ longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

The first shot on target came in the 29th minute as

Reece James looked to sneak a free-kick past De Gea at the near post, but the Spaniard spot it and gathered comfortably.

In the 34th minute Christian…