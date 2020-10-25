Stoke Legend Smith: ‘Important Player’ Mikel Key To Potters Promotion Chase

Stoke City legend Dennis Smith believes John Mikel Obi will play a key role in the club’s push for promotion to the Premier League this season, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel linked up with the Potters on a free transfer this summer .

The midfielder has played every minutes of Stoke City’s league games this season and has coped well with the rigours of the Championship.

He put up an outstanding display as 10-man Stoke City held Barnsley to a 2-2 draw

at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.



“You look at the players you’ve got and you look at what system suits. I used a back three at two or three clubs. I prefer a 4-3-3 but it works if you have wide lads doing their jobs,” Smith said.

“We’ve looked solid and what I’m delighted with is the two centre-backs coming in and playing so well, usually with an experienced defender…