Troost-Ekong Gets Very Good Rating In Watford Draw Vs Bournemouth

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong got a very good rating after he put up a commendable display in Watford 1-1 home draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The ratings which was done for every Watford player that featured against Bournemouth, was compiled by Watford Observer.

Also Read: Eredivisie: Ajax Destroy Musa’s Former Club VVV Venlo 13-0

Following his impressive display, Troost-Ekong, who only made his second league appearance for Watford since joining them from Udinese, got seven out of 10 in the ratings.

And commenting on Troost-Ekong, Watford Observer wrote:”Settling in nicely in just his second appearance for the club. Looks a very good acquisition.”

A late goal by Bournemouth denied Troost-Ekong and his Watford teammates what would have been a third consecutive victory.

The Nigerian international is in the running for the club’s Man of the Match award with voting…