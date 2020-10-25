Troost-Ekong Happy With Watford Display In Draw Vs Bournemouth

William Troost-Ekong praised his Watford teammates despite the team conceding a late aqualiser in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Bournemouth, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets took the lead through Stipe Perica in the 12th minute.

Chris Mepham however scored a late equalizer to ensure the match ended in a draw.

“Great fight from the boys. Tuesday we go again! +1 🐝 ,”Troost-Ekong tweeted after the game.

Troost-Ekong has made two league appearances for Watford since linking up with the club from Serie A outfit Udinese this month.

Vladimir Ivic’s men are now unbeaten in their last three league games.

The London club occupy third position on the table with 14 points from seven games.

They will take on Wycombe Wanderers in their next league game on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

