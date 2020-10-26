Aribo Elated To Score In Rangers’ Win Against Livingston

Joe Aribo is in buoyant mood after scoring in Glasgow Rangers’ 2-0 home win against Livingston on Sunday afternoon, Completesports.com reports.

The midfielder scored the game’s opening goal on six minutes after he was set up by Ianis Hagi.

Hagi dispossessed Efe Ambrose and set up Defoe, whose shot was stopped by the goalkeeper’s legs, but Hagi showed good awareness to square to Aribo, who swept the ball into the empty net.

Read Also: Scotland: Aribo Scores In Rangers’ Home Win Against Livingston

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe scored the home team’s second goal in the 16th minute.

“Massive 3 points today! Happy to be back on the scoresheet 🙏🏾 ,”Aribo tweeted.

He has now scored two goals in five league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…