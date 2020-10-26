Benin To Host Super Eagles Vs Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifier

The newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin will host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Super Eagles and Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, with the the reverse fixture to take place four days later in Freetown.

Gernot Rohr’s side played their last home game in the qualifier against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Read Also: Premier League: Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Claim First Win At Arsenal In 47 Years

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium last hosted a national team game on November 12, 2011 when the Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw in a friendly by the Zebras of Botswana.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Austria this month.

The three-time African champions top Group L of 2021 AFCON qualifier with six points following…