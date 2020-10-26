Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldinho took to Instagram to reveal the details of his diagnosis.

He told his followers that he is asymptomatic and is now self-isolating in Belo Horizonte.

“I’ve been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event,” he said on Instagram on Sunday.



“I took the test and tested positive for Covid. I’m fine, asymptomatic, but we’ll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug!”

Ronaldinho has only been recently released from five months of house arrest after being charged for attempting to enter Paraguay with adulterated Paraguayan passports.

Ronaldinho – who was arrested along with his brother and business manager Roberto on March 6 – spent 32 days held in a police station along with drug traffickers, policemen and corrupt politicians before paying $1.6…