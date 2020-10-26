Champions League: Onyeka Gears Up For Liverpool Test; Sanusi’s Porto Tackle Olympiacos

Frank Onyeka will look to inspire Danish club FC Midtylland to victory against former European champions Liverpool at the Anfield on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Midtylland fell to a 4-0 home defeat against Serie A club Atalanta on matchday one.

Another defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side will no doubt hamper their chances of progressing into the knockout round of the competition.

Brian Priske’s side head into the game in buoyant mood following their 3-2 league win against Brondby last weekend.

They rallied back from two goals down to beat their title rivals.

Onyeka featured for 90 minutes in the highly entertaining game.

The 22-year-old has made five appearances in the competition for Midtylland this season and scored once.

Elsewhere, Zaidu Sanusi is expected to be in action for Porto against Greek club Olympiacos.

The left-back put up a fine…