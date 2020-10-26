Charlton Boss Bowyer Backtracks On Aribo’s Verdict

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has insisted he was only thinking about Joe Aribo’s career when he said that Rangers was ‘not the right place’ for him to develop.

Aribo left Charlton to sign a four-year deal with Rangers at the end of his contract last summer.

And the midfielder has proved a success at Ibrox, where he marked his first start since suffering an injury in August with a goal against Livingston on Sunday.

Speaking amid reports that Aribo could be Rangers bound – despite being linked with English clubs like Brentford – Bowyer told The South London Press: “I worked so hard to get him to this situation he is in now.

“It is about progression for him. So it’s a shame if he gets pushed to somewhere where it is not going to benefit him in his football career.

“If he goes to Rangers that is not the right place for him to go for his football career.”

But asked to comment on Aribo’s…