‘He Is A Strong Footballer For Our Championship’- Arshavin Thumbs Up Spartak New Boy Moses

Former Arsenal star Andrei Arshavin has heaped plaudits on Victor Moses after the winger impressed in Spartak Mocow’s 3-1 away win at Krasnodar on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Moses scored the Red And White second goal of the game.

It was the winger’s first goal in a competitive match since he hit the back of the net on August 19 during a Turkish Super Lig game which Fenerbahce won 5-0.

“I think it was clear that this is a strong footballer for our championship. Moses has strengthened the necessary position for Spartak,” Arshavin said on the Match TV Channel.



“I remember how he played for Wigan against us (Arsenal). He played more with the ball. Now – more at a distance. He Spent a lot of time at Inter and Chelsea.

“They (Spartak Moscow) were looking for a man on the right side, they found him. The attack – Ponce…