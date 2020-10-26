Mikel Relishes ‘Massive’ Stoke Win Vs Brentford; Urges Prayers For Nigeria

John Obi Mikel has hailed Stoke City’s victory against Brentford under his captaincy as ‘massive’ in his Instagram post, and also urges his followers to continue praying for Nigeria, an appeal he made with a hash tag in the same post.

“Massive win, great team performance. #thepotters #keepprayingfornigeria, ” read Mikel’s Instagram post Sunday.

The midfielder captained Stoke to their first Sky Bet Championship victory at home in the ongoing 2020/21 season – a 3-2 win over Brentford at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Michael O’Neill handed Mikel the captaincy armband for the second straight match following their 2-2 draw with Barnsley, in the absence of Ryan Shawcross and Joe Allen who are out with injuries.

And he did produced a solid performance in the middle of the park by completing the most interceptions for the homne side (2) and he also completed the second-highest tackles (2).

