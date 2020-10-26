Musa Super Eagles forward Leaves Saudi Arabia Club Al Nassr

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has left Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr after two years, Completesports.com reports.

Al Nassr announced Musa’s departure on their verified Twitter handle.

“Thank you Nigerian falcon,

wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club wrote.

Musa joined Al Nassr in 2018 from Premier League club Leicester City.

And during two seasons with the club Musa made 48 appearances and found the back of the net 10 times.

He won the Saudi Professional League title and the Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr.

Aside Leicester and Al Nassr, other clubs he has featured for are Juth FC in Jos, Kano Pillars, VVV Venlo and CSKA Moscow.

By James Agberebi

