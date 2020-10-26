Pogba Quits Playing For France After President’s Remarks On Islam

Paul Pogba has reportedly quit international football following racist comments made by France president Emmanuel Macron.

Pogba, according to reports made the decision after the shocking comments by Macron as well as government recent honouring of a teacher who mocked the prophet, Muhammad.



The dramatic chain of events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner comes after the beheading of a school teacher Samuel Paty, which Macron described as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’.

He also added: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

It’s believed that Pogba was highly offended by the comments made in the media as a French Muslim and has now opted to step down from representing Le Blues.

