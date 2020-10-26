SWAN Condemns Attack On Complete Communications’ Offices

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack by some yet to be identified hoodlums on the Complete Communications Ltd, publishers of Complete Sports Newspaper.

SWAN President, Sir Honour Sirawoo who regretted the development charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Sirawoo wondered why anybody in his right senses would decide to attack Complete Communications, an organization he noted has been contributing in no small way in reducing the unemployment rate as well as entertaining its large clientele with sports stories from all over the world.

According to him, there should be no excuse for anybody to contemplate attacking the company which he noted is the pioneer all-sport newspaper that has remained consistent since 1995 when it was founded.

The SWAN President also frowned at the recent attacks on…