Troost-Ekong Praises Watford Boss Ivic

William Troost-Ekong has praised Watford head coach Vladimir Ivic following the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back stated that the boss’s open communication allows the players to know the reasons behind all of his decisions.

Troost-Ekong understands he may not feature in every game due to the amount of competition in the squad, but is pleased that Ivic explains his choices ahead of the games.



Read Also: Troost-Ekong Relishes Perfect Start To Watford Career

“The coach has made it clear what he expects from us,” Troost-Ekong told Hive Live Extra.

“That’s the biggest thing. He also talks to the players. People see him as a serious person, but he speaks to the players and he keeps everyone in the loop about what he’s doing.

“If you’ve played well and yet are rotated, he gives you the heads up and that helps so there are no surprises. We have lots of…