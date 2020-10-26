Troost-Ekong Relishes Perfect Start To Watford Career

William Troost-Ekong is happy with the progress he has make since linking up with Sky Bet Championship club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back joined the Hornets from Serie A club Udinese on a five-year contract earlier this month.

He impressed on his debut against Derby County even though he was replaced after 70 minutes due to hamstring problem.

The Nigeria international was named man-of-the match in Watford’s 1-1 home draw against Bournemouth last weekend.

“I managed to hang on,” Troost-Ekong told Hive Live Extra.

“I felt my hamstring a bit. I’m still adjusting to the speed of the game as my last game with my [former] club was the third of August. I’m still working on my match fitness so I’m happy to get 90 minutes in my legs.

“The Championship is a different type of football. It’s more direct and you don’t have so much time with the ball. It’s good quality, from…