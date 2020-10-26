Vardy Scores As Leicester Claim First Win At Arsenal In 47 Years

Jamie Vardy scored his 11th goal in 11 Premier League matches against Arsenal to seal a 1-0 win for Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored on Thursday in the Europa League, was an unused substitute for Leicester.

Sunday’s win was the first time ever that Leicester have beaten Arsenal away from home in their Premier League history.

It is the Foxes first win in their last 24 League trips to Arsenal, since 1973.

Arsenal started the match on the front foot – and had the ball in the back of the net with just three minutes on the clock through Alex Lacazette’s glancing header.

But it was quickly ruled out for Granit Xhaka being adjudged to have impeded Kaspar Schmeichel.



Arsenal continued to press and had the visitors pinned back in their own half for much of the first half.



But for all their…