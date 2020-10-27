60 Sports Icons By Sports Minister:  Complete Sports Publisher Pastor Sunny Obazu-Ojeagbase Should Be On The  List – By Desmond Ekwueme

Drawing such a list is like appreciating a work of art. It is equally like assessing a candidate in a beauty pageant. It all depends on the viewpoint of the assessor(s)

This is why they say, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

Yes, everybody cannot be on the list but going by the criteria for drawing up the list or names which includes successful and iconic sportsmen, administrators and journalists, Yours Sincerely thinks that Pastor Sunny Obazu-Ojeagbase was wrongly, conspicuously and regrettably omitted. Indeed, he should be on the list.

Here is a man who established what many tagged CITADEL OF SPORTS JOURNALISM in Nigeria….the Complete Communications Limited. A company that has groomed the very best of sports journalists.

CCL as the company is known had on it’s stable the first ever all Football Magazine titled COMPLETE FOOTBALL. It is first published in the mid 80s. It is a monthly magazine.

Complete Football later had a sister publication SPORTS SOUVENIR which…