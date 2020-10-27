Ajayi Rated Average In West Brom Draw At Brighton

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was rated average for his performance in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-1 draw away at Brighton and Hove Albion in Monday’s Premier League game.

The ratings which was for every West Brom players who featured against Brighton, was done by www.90min.com.

And following their ratings of every West Brom player, Ajayi got five out of 10 for his display.

Commenting on Ajayi’s performance, www.90min.com wrote:”Like Ivanovic, wasn’t particularly assured in possession. Enjoyed a few nice tussles with Maupay, who’s usually a ratty player to deal with.”

West Brom are still winless after six Premier League games played so far.

The draw against Brighton means they have now draw three and lost three games since returning to the top flight.

West Brom player ratings vs Brighton:

Goalkeeper

Sam Johnstone – 6/10

Defenders

Darnell Furlong – 5/10

Branislav Ivanovic – 4/10

Semi Ajayi –…