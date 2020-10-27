Bartomeu Barcelona President Entire Board Resign

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and the club’s entire board have resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

Bartomeu announced this at a press conference on Tuesday evening at the Nou Camp, following a board meeting in Catalonia on Monday.

The pressure from supporters towards Bartomeu intensified this summer when

Lionel Messi threatened to leave the club.

Despite staying, Messi accused Bartomeu of lying to him and criticised the club for not having a project.

Bartomeu’s term was coming to an end in March 2021 but a censure motion was being brought against him by club members on November 1.

A total of 16,500 supporters had signed a motion to have Bartomeu removed from his position with a vote due to be held by 154,000 members. More than 66.6 per cent of the vote would have ousted the 57-year-old.

A poor start to the season for Barcelona, who lost out to Real by five points at the top of La Liga last…