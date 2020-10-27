Eagles Roundup: Dessers Bags Assist In Genk Away Win; Ajayi In Action As West Brom Extend Winless Run With Draw Vs Brighton 

Cyriel Dessers provided the assist for the winning goal as Genk came from a goal down to beat Gent 2-1 in the Belgian Jupiler on Monday night, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers who replaced compatriot Paul Onuachu on 78 minutes, set up Patrik Hrosovsky for Genk’s goal in the 84th minute.

Alessio Castro-Montes had opened scoring for Gent in the 24th minute before Theo Bongonda equalised for Genk on 40 minutes.

The win saw Genk move up to eight position on 16 points in the league table.

In the Premier League Semi Ajayi was in action for West Bromwich Albion who held Brighton and Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw away.

Ajayi played for 90 minutes in the game which was West Brom’s third draw of the season.

An own goal by Jake Livermore on 40 minutes put Brighton ahead while Karlan Grant drew West Brom level on 83 minutes.

After six games played West Brom…