Infantino FIFA President Tests Positive For Coronavirus

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for coronavirus, the world football governing body announced on Tuesday.

Infantino has been confirmed to have contracted the virus and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The 50-year-old is said to have shown just ‘mild symptoms’ of Covid-19, and all those who have come into contact with him in previous days are said to have been informed.

In a statement by FIFA it was outlined that Infantino will remain in complete isolation for ‘at least ten days.’

The statement read: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The FIFA president, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine for at least ten days.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last few days have been informed accordingly…