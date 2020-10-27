Iwobi Tipped To Be Frozen Out At Everton After Poor Display Vs Southampton

Former England international Paul Robinson has stated that Alex Iwobi will find it difficult to play on a regular basis at Everton following his poor display in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Southampton.

Robinson insisted that Iwobi did not take” his chance in the absence of Richarlison in what was a “very disappointing” loss to Southampton.

The 24-year-old made his first start of the campaign in the absence of Richarlison but failed to make much impact in the game.

The Nigeria international was replaced at half-time by Brazil winger Bernard.

Robinson says that the substitution at the break “tells you a lot” about the manager’s thoughts on the player.



“Iwobi is going to find it difficult to break into this Everton team after his display at the weekend,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He was given his opportunity against Southampton and he…