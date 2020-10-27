Kenyan Doctor Kamaku To Officiate Super Eagles/ Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifier

Doctor Peter Kamaku, a 38-year-old referee from Austria will handle the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

It is the first time Kamaku, who is a pure mathematics lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will be officiating a game that involves the Super Eagles.

Kamaku will be assisted by compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (Assistant Referee 1) and Tony Mudanyi Kidiya (Assistant Referee 2), while Anthony Juma Ogwayo will serve as the fourth official.

He was among 27 referees selected by the Confederation of African Football to officiate at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Ethiopia’s Solomon Gebresilassie has been named match commissioner, while the referee’s assessor Attama Ibrahim Boureima is from Niger.

The game will take place on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, while…