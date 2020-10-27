Klopp Hails Onyeka, Midtylland’s Teammates Ahead UCL Clash

Liverpool manager has praised Frank Onyeka and his FC Midtylland teammates ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash.

Klopp admits he wanted to visit the Danes during his break from football five years ago.

“After yesterday, I know a lot about them. Before that, I knew about them and their history, where they use science in different ways and work very specifically,”Klopp told a news conference.

“It is a very interesting project, I must say.

“When I took a break, I was interested in going to Midtjylland and Brentford just to see what it is they do exactly. But then I signed with Liverpool and so it could not be done. But it shows that they were interesting already five years ago.

“I’ve seen a lot of matches since yesterday, so I’m in the picture around FCM now….