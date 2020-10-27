Mikel Seeks 26th Start In 26 Games As Stoke City Clash With Swansea

Former Nigeria captain, Mikel Obi will be seeking to make his 26th start in 26 Sky Bet Championship games when his club, Stoke City visit the Liberty stadium to face Swansea City in a matchday-8 game tonight (Tuesday).

Mikel who joined the Potters as a free agent this season has been inspiring for the team, starting all seven games played so far this term and leading them to victory against Brentford at the weekend.

Stoke City have lost just once in seven games this term, winning three of the games and Mikel will be hoping to lead the Potters who have garnered 12 points so far this term to their fourth win of the season and move them up the log from eighth to at least above their

opponents who are sixth on the log with 13 points.

If Mikel starts and featured for the entire duration of the game,it will be his 26th start in 26 games after featuring 18 times for Middlesbrough in his first season as a Sky Bet Championship…