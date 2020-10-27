Mustafi Rejects Arsenal Contract Extension Offer Hints At

German defender Shkodran Mustafi has turned down Arsenal’s offer of a contract extension in the summer and informed the club he plans to leave at the end of the season, football.london understands.

Mustafi whose contract expires next summer, enjoyed a renaissance under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta last season, starting 15 of Arsenal’s last 17 games under the Spaniard before suffering a knee injury which required corrective surgery in July.

The 28-year-old looked certain to leave under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, with the former head coach admitting that it would have been “positive” for him and team-mate Mohamed Elneny to continue their careers elsewhere.

Arteta was last asked about Mustafi’s contract situation in July when he remained coy on whether the German would commit to the club he joined for £35million from Valencia four years ago

“That’s something the club has to address but he knows my…