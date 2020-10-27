Nagelsmann, Pochettino As Potential Replacements For Guardiola

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as potential replacements for Pep Guardiola.

According to Daily Mail City like the look of both managers amid uncertainty over the contract situation of their own.

The report adds that City hope Guardiola, who is in the final year of his deal at the club, agrees a new long-term extension.

The Spaniard is in his fifth season at the Etihad, longer than he spent at either Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

City’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada revealed last month that he is determined to keep the club’s most decorated manager in Manchester.

Yet last season ended in disappointment for the Sky Blues – as they missed out on both the Premier League and Champions League.

And Guardiola recently…