Onyeka In For Big Test In Liverpool Vs Midtjylland

Newly capped Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka is set for his most difficult test ever when he files out with Midtjylland in a Champions League tie against Liverpool at Anfield tonight.

Onyeka started and played for 87 minutes last week as Midtjylland lost 0-4 at home against Atalanta in their Champions League opening Group D game.

The 22-year old then played all 90 minutes as Midtjylland recorded a 3-2 away win against Brondby at the weekend in a Danish SuperLiga game.

Onyeka who made his international debut for Nigeria in the 1-0 loss to Algeria in an international friendly in Austria penultimate weekend was in Midtjylland’s squad that arrived England on Monday.

Tonight’s clash against Liverpool will be Onyeka’s sixth Champions League appearances since he made his debut in a qualifier against Astana in 2018.

Also Read: Mikel Seeks 26th Start In 26 Games As Stoke City Clash With Swansea

The Nigerian has…