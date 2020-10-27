Osayi-Samuel Axed From QPR Squad After Rejecting New Contract

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been omitted from Queens Park Rangers squad for Tuesday (tonight) Sky Bet Championship clash against Barnsley after turning down a new contract.
Osayi-Samuel is into the final eight months of his contract at the London club.
The talented winger is free to sign a pre-contract deal from January 1 with a foreign club.
A recruitment source has told Football Insider that QPR have made a new attempt to keep hold of Osayi-Samuel by offering him a new and improved long-term deal.
The 21-year-old however turned down the offer and could be set to leave QPR in January or next summer.
Read Also: Sierra Leone Captain Bangura Gets Coronavirus All-Clear Ahead Eagles Clash
Manager Mark Warburton has responded by dropping the first-team mainstay from the matchday squad for the trip to Oakwell tonight.
The wide man has featured in all QPR’s league games this season.
QPR knocked back enquiries for…
Source: Complete Sports