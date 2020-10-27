Sierra Leone Captain Bangura Gets Coronavirus All-Clear Ahead Eagles Clash

Sierra Leone captain Umaru Bangura has revovered from Covid-19 following 10 days in self-isolation, reports Completesports.com.

Bangura, fitness coach Philli Kor and Head of Communications for the National Sports Authority, Eric Batilo Fomba tested positive for coronavirus following Sierra Leone friendly against Mauritania this month.

Football Sierra Leone understands that two other tests have been negative.



Bangura is now available for Leone Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The encounter will hold on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later in Freetown.

By Adeboye Amosu

