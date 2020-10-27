Sierra Leone Start Preparation For Super Eagles Clash

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Monday started preparation for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

28 locally selected players resumed training in Bo City on Monday.

They will be joined by their foreign-based counterparts a week before the first game.

”This move will help both the players and the technical team to be more focused as preparation intensifies,” revealed assistant coach of the team Amidu Karim.

”We must continue working really hard to be able to achieve the fitness that will earn us a respectable result against Nigeria. We owe this to the nation.”

The encounter will hold on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later in Freetown.

