South Africa: Akpeyi Returns To Action In Kaizer Chiefs’ Away Win Vs Chippa United

Daniel Akpeyi returned to action as Kaizer Chiefs edged out Chippa United 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Akpeyi missed Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-0 home defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend after he travelled to Nigeria to renew his passport.

Read Also: Osayi-Samuel Axed From QPR Squad After Rejecting New Contract

The Nigeria international replaced Itumeleng Khune in goal and he was among the five changes which were made by head coach Gavin Hunt with Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Siyabonga Ngezana and Philani Zulu making their return to the starting line-up.

Gregory Damons’ late own-goal handed Amakhosi the victory 13 minutes from time.

Kaizer Chiefs will host TS Galaxy in their next league match.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…