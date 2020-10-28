Chelsea, PSG Defeat Krasnodar, Istanbul Basaksehir To Claim First Wins

Chelsea picked up their first win in this season’s Champions League following a convincing 4-0 thrashing of Krasnodar in Group E on Wednesday night.

Prior to the game against Krasnodar, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla in their group opener.

Chelsea should have taken the lead in the 14th minute but Jorginho missed from the penalty spot.

Also Read: Rodgers: Ndidi’s Return Will Make Leicester Squad Better

The Blues eventually broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Another penalty was awarded to Chelsea in the 76th minute which was scored by Timo Werner to make it 2-0.

With 11 minutes left in the game Hakim Ziyech made it 3-0 before Christian Pulisic added the fourth on 90 minutes.

And in Turkey, Paris Saint-Germain also secured a first win this season after defeating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in Group H.

A brace from Italian forward Moise Kean in the 64th and 79th minutes gave PSG…