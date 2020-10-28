Conceicao Hails Sanusi, Teammates After Win Vs Olympiacos

FC Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao has praised Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi and his teammates, after they claimed their first Champions League win following a 2-0 win against Olympiacos on Tuesday.

Porto opened this season’s campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Premier League giants Manchester City.

But they bounced back from the opening day loss to overcome Olympiacos and claim a first group win thanks to Fabio Vieira and Sergio Oliveira.

And reacting to the win, Conceicao praised Sanusi and his teammates for responding positively after losing to City.

“The result is very fair,” Conceicao was quoted on Porto’s verified Twitter handle.

“The players gave a fantastic response and are to be congratulated.”



By James Agberebi

