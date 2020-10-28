Covid-19 Funds: NFF Receives $1m From FIFA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received $1 million from world football governing body FIFA as funds for coronavirus palliatives.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Pinnick who explained how the $1 million will be utilized, also disclosed that the NFF got $600,000 for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborodo.

“Huge appreciation to football’s world governing body, FIFA, for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the the NFF and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.

“FIFA also sent $600,000 to the Federation for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborodo. At $300,000 each, it will enable the mini-stadia in both centers to start at a very good pace, as we earmark completion by the end of March 2021.

“As a further break down, the $1 million for palliatives is composed of…