Dennis Targets 6th Champions League Goal In Club Brugge

Fringe Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis will be looking to add to his all-season five UEFA Champions League goals so far when Club Brugge play host to SS Lazio tonight (Wednesday) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

Dennis was on the scoresheet last week as Brugge recorded a 2-1 away win against Zenit Saint Petersburg in their first Group F game. The Nigerian forward scored Brugge’s first goal in the 63rd minute to bring his UCL goals haul to five.

The 22-year old striker was rested in Brugge’s 2-1 away loss to OH Leuven in a Belgian First Division A clash at the weekend while his compatriot, David Okereke who was on the bench against Zenit featured for 68 minutes in the league tie.

With Brugge aiming to qualify from the group stage, coach Philippe Clement will be banking on his Nigerian talisman to provide the goals against Lazio who currently top the table after defeating Borrusia Dortmund 3-1 last…